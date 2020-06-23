About N43.5 million has been spent on buying governorship forms of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The APC sold its expression of interest forms for N2.5 million while the nomination form was sold for N20 million, bringing the total cost to N22.5 million which is non-refundable.

The APC forms were purportedly bought for Obaseki by a group known as Obaseki Mandate Forum.

The governor was disqualified during the screening without receiving a refund and he subsequently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.





The PDP on its part sold its expression of interest forms for N1 million while the nomination form was sold for N20 million, a total of N21 million.

Obaseki bought the forms last Friday and was subsequently screened, The Punch reports.

The high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms by the two main parties in the country – APC and the PDP – has been a source of controversy in recent times.