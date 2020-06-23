American music group, Black Eyed Peas have revealed the reason why one of its members, Fergie, left the group in 2017 after spending 10 years together.

Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo stated in an interview with Billboard magazine that their former bandmate left the group out of a desire to devote herself to being a “great mom.”

“We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she wants to do and we’re here for her… It’s the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her” Will.i.am said.

Apl.de.ap added, “But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that.”





The group shared that her departure was ultimately for the best as it allowed them to introduce singer J. Rey Soul to the world.

“I feel we’re giving birth to a new artist, J.Rey Soul. I want to give her the ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said—Ferg, she’s doing the mom thing—but we have an amazing artist we’re developing,” Taboo said.