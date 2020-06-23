Popular Yoruba movie actress, brand influencer and business woman Mercy Aigbe is excited as she hits a whooping 8 million Instagram followers.

‘THANK YOU! I feel so loved! I love each and everyone of my 8 MILLION FOLLOWERS

Y’all Rock my World 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Whoop! Whoop! 8 MILLION Amazing Followers! Thank you 🙏’ she captioned a post on her page.





The entrepreneur is a Nigerian actress and director best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies. She has two kids and is separated from her estranged husband Lanre Gentry.