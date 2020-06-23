By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising Hip Hop artiste, Sulaimon Adedamola Abubakar widely known as King Karni has released his anticipated single titled “Wake Up”.

The rapper linked with Yungin Presh and Moye in the Hip-hop based track with a mesh or afro tune to highlight the current situation of Nigeria, particularly “Corruption”.

Wake Up is King Karni‘s first single of the year and was produced by amazing producer, Ckross.





The rapper is currently working on more freestyle and his possibly dropping an EP early 2021.

Stream Wake Up on AudioMack and other platforms.