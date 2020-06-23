President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will provide opening remarks Tuesday 23 June, on the first day of a 4-day Leaders Forum hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA)

The theme of CCA’s Leaders Forum is “Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery”.

Discussions will centre on the theme of resiliency in action.

Areas to be explored include: The Global Financial Response in Africa; Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19; Drivers of Growth in Post-COVID and; Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID.





Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCA Leaders Forum, is the first time Heads of State, senior USG officials, African government officials, private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions will be convened around U.S.-Africa Business engagement.

In another first, the event is open to the public on Zoom or YouTube as well as live streamed across Africa, as the Corporate Council on Africa invites the people of the Continent to listen to what their leaders have to say in this distinguished 4-day forum.

Other Heads of State speaking at the forum this week include President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, and Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique.

Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa.

Established in 1993 to promote business and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa, CCA serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting its member firms with the essential government and business leaders they need to do business and succeed in Africa.

CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms.

