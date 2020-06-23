The Oyo State Government has postponed the resumption of schools till July amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday.

According to Adisa, the State COVID-19 Task Force modified the resumption date for Primary six, Junior Secondary School 3, Senior Secondary School 3 students, in the state after a meeting that reviewed the preparedness of schools ahead of the planned resumption.

He noted that the Commissioner for Education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye and experts from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had been going around the schools to determine compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols put in place by the schools.





“By the new arrangement, Teachers are to resume to the schools on Monday, June 29, 2020, while students in critical classes including Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 will resume a week later on July 6, 2020.

“As of Monday, June 22, no fewer than 372 Heads of Schools have been trained by the EOC on the management of the COVID-19 containment procedures, while each of the schools is to appoint an Incident Manager, who will ensure compliance with the approved COVID-19 protocol.

“Each student is expected to wear face masks, while the schools are to prepare well laid out handwashing spots to guarantee regular washing of hands by the students and teachers.

“The Task Force also resolved that by July 15, the state government would have reviewed the situation with the schools and come to a conclusion whether the remaining classes would be able to resume or whether the students would have to wait to resume the new session in September 2020,” he said.