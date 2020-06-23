Lagos State Government has terminated the contracts of some operators with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority.

The government said the operators violated some terms of their agreement.

The contractors, many of whom are politicians, allegedly inflated the wage bills of the street sweepers and supervisors under them.

According to Punch, the Lagos State Government pays the contractors over N560m monthly.





However, a preliminary report of an ongoing audit of the agency revealed that a huge chunk of the money was going to ghost workers and non-existent contractors.

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership had called for the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

LAWMA, in a statement, said those indicted in the audit had been asked to go.

The statement said, “The Lagos State Waste Management Authority has announced the immediate termination of all street-sweeping briefs awarded to some companies found involved in practices violating their contracts.

“The agency also revealed that the recent audit exercise approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu exposed the sharp practices of the agents, assuring that services will be repositioned for greater efficiency and value for tax-payers’ money.”

However, the government did not say if anyone would be prosecuted.