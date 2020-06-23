A source close to the former Governor, Joshua Dariye, said the men who kidnapped his father, Pa Defwan Dariye had made contact with the family members.

According to the source, the kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom.

The source said, ” The former Governor is not happy about the kidnap of his father for the second time. They (kidnappers) have made contact with the family and they are demanding the sum of N100 million as a ransom”.

However, the Plateau State Police Command, on Tuesday, said the search to free Pa Defwan Dariye is ongoing.





Pa Dariye, said to be over 90 years, was abducted by gunmen who attacked his residence in Mushere Community, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

A spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Ubah Ogaba, said, “No, We have not seen him. But our men and officers who were deployed immediately after his abduction are still searching for him.”