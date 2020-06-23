Zimbabwe has temporarily closed its consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, confirmed the development in a statement Monday.

“On a sad note, the nation is informed that the consulate in Johannesburg has temporarily closed after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded among the officials,’’ the minister said.

“The officials, who tested positive had been to Limpopo and Lindela Detention Centres to screen and assist Zimbabweans, who were being repatriated home.





The total number of recorded positive cases among consulate staff and dependents now stands at six,’’ she said.

The minister said two of those, who tested positive, had been isolated at a lodge away from their families.

Mutsvangwa added that the consulate was now offering most of its services online to curb the further spread of the disease.

As of Monday, there have been 512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, including six deaths and 64 recoveries.

Of the 512 cases, 438 cases are imported while 74 are local transmissions. (Xinhua/NAN)