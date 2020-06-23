Plateau Government has threatened to reimpose lockdown directives, following complacency by its residents.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr. Dan Manjang, in a statement on Monday in Jos, said the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state was due to complacency.

Plateau recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), bringing the total number of cases in the state to 253.

Manjang said the disregard for the preventive guidelines given by the state government was causing grave concerns, noting that the indefinite relaxation of the lockdown on June 11, was to reduce hardship faced by residents.





“The government, therefore, warns that it will not hesitate to restore the lockdown earlier lifted by Gov. Simon Bako Lalong as it views with dismay, the non-compliance with regards to the wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser,” he said.

According to him, findings show that some worship centres, markets, motor parks, commercial vehicles, tricycles are flagrantly violating the preventive guidelines.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, government hereby states categorically that such unbecoming attitude stimulates the government to contemplate severe measures to address and arrest the situation.

”This can include among many, a total lockdown of the state, for a longer period, and the indefinite sealing of such premises that refuse to adhere to the guidelines,” he said.

Manjang reminded Plateau people that mobile courts were still operational as directed by Gov. Simon Lalong, to prosecute violators of its COVID-19 guidelines.

He appealed to Plateau residents to abide by the COVID-19 protocols, to curtail the disease and save lives, saying the government should not be made to take a decision which will further hurt the people.