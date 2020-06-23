Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, jailed four internet fraudsters for criminal impersonation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, prosecuted Wariz Akintunde, Moses Olamilekan Dosumu, Richard Adegbite and Smith Enitan Adetayo.

They all pleaded guilty to the criminal impersonation charge.

While Akintunde and Adegbite were sentenced to four months in prison, with an option of N100,00 each effective from June 22, 2020.





Dosumu earned two months jail term with an option of N50,000, while Adetayo was sentenced to five months in prison without an option of fine, effective from June 22, 2020.

Judge Ibrahim, then ordered Akintunde, Dosumu and Adetayo to restitute the sums of $700, $375 and N39,000 to their respective victims through the Federal Government of Nigeria.