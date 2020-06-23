By Abankula

The coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on the Imo House of Assembly, with 14 members infected.

One member tested positive last week. This led to the closure of the assembly.

Spokesman for the State Task Force on COVID-19, Chinedu Iwuala, confirmed the 13 new cases.





Iwuala told Channels TV that the infected lawmakers have gone into self-isolation.

After the first lawmaker was diagnosed with the virus, the Assembly Complex in Owerri was shut.

The assembly will now remain indefinitely shut.