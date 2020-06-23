By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian record producer and Mavin label boss Don Jazzy drops a really cute photo of himself wearing a blue ensemble.

Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy or Don Baba J, has grown over the years to become a successful record label owner.

His label houses artistes like Dija, Rema, Korede Bello, DNA twins and Crayon. Nigerian Super star singer Tiwa Savage used to be under the imprint but left after her 5 year contract ended, to join Universal Music Group. Singer Reekado Banks also formed his label Banks Music after his deal with Mavin ended.





Don Jazzy is a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur who co-founded the now defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004.

In a statement he said ‘Officially the first pic my what’s app status saw before the gram. 🤦🏽‍♂️’