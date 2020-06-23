President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, one of his critics, over the death of her mom.

Madam Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu died in Abuja on Sunday night.

The cause of death was cancer.

Buhari also sent his condolences to all members of Madam Ujubuonu family.





He urged Oby, her family and associates of her mom, to find strength in her good works.

According to Buhari, Ujubuonu’s testimony of reverence for God, and service to humanity will continue to resonate.

President Buhari also condoled with the grandchildren of the late businesswoman and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God over the loss.

Buhari believed they will miss her counsel, garnered from years of working hard to raise a disciplined and focused family.

As the family mourns, the President prayed that the almighty God will comfort them.

He also prayed that the departed soul be granted peaceful rest.