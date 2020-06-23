Armed Police personnel sealed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday.

IGP had scheduled a meeting with some of the feuding members of the party for 1 pm.

The Appellate Court sitting in Abuja last week upheld the suspension of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Chief Giadom is laying claims to the position of the APC National Chairman in an acting capacity.





But some of his colleagues in the National Working Committee said the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is indisposed, is the Acting National Chairman.