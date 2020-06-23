By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian Singer, Azadus, has expressed his appreciation to the people of Lagos State and the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after his recovery from the coronavirus.
The ‘Madam’ singer, whose real name is Olalekan Fadeyi, thanked them on Monday when he shared a picture he had taken with some health workers after his routine checkup, on Instagram.
“Just got back from my weekly routine checkup. These are the few doctors I could get hold of for a quick one. My gratitude goes to God the Almighty the alpha and omega. @lagosstategovt
@jidesanwoolu thank you soooooooo much, may God continue to strengthen you with wisdom, Amen…,” he prayed.
