The Group’s National Coordinator, Salawu Areokuta -Ajibola Isiak, who stated this in a virtual conference with all the coordinators across the country, noted that the APC made the right choice by appointing Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the leader of NWC.

He said, “The Progressive Governor’s Forum declaration, supporting the choice of our great party , the All Progressives Congress that Senator Abiola Ajimobi should be the leader of NWC is very timely. Ajimobi has all it takes to provide leadership in troubled times.

“Senator Ajimobi leaves lasting legacies in any position he occupies. This will not be exception. We will all rally around him and ensure he succeeds in the task of uniting and building a strong party.”

Also Speaking, the convener, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade said, ” Senator Abiola Ajimobi is an enigma, leader of leaders . He will be bringing fresh breath of ideological air into the party and ensure that it is not suffocated.”





Bamigbade commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles and action plans for the settlement of the crisis within the APC.

The Director General of the PGF Dr. Salihu Moh’d Lukman had said Ajimobi- led NWC will enjoy the fraternal support of APC Governors anytime.

According to him, “For the avoidance of doubt, HE Sen. Ajimobi is a respected founding member of the Forum. Any day and anytime, H.E Sen. Ajimobi will enjoy the fraternal support of all Progressive Governors.”