Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has appointed another woman Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Alhaja Selimot succeeded Amope Chokor, who bowed out of the public service of the state at the weekend.

Selimot is an accomplished psychologist, community development expert and administrator.

She’s the fifth woman to occupy the office in the state and the 17th Head of Service since the creation of Ogun in 1976.





Until her appointment, Ottun was the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the State’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This was between 2015 and 2019.

She is an alumnae of University of Ibadan, where she graduated in 1985, majoring in Psychology.

She also earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Integrated Development from the Pan African Institute of Development, Bua Cameroon.

Alhaja Ottun had coordinated many community development and gender programmes for the state.

She was also the state director of the United Nations Gender Development Programme between 2009 and 2015.