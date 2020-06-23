Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday sacked two aides attached to Mrs. Ajewole Ajayi, wife of the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and made available to newsmen in Akure.

The affected aides are Mr Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the deputy governor; and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, photographer attached to Mrs Ajayi.

Four other aides of the deputy governor were also relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.





They are Mr. Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, deputy governor; Mr. Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant on Special Duties; Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, and Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

While wishing them luck in their future endeavours, the statement advised the affected aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Akeredolu had earlier on Tuesday sacked Mr. Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to the deputy governor.

Ajayi, who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in his ward in Apoi at Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vowed that he would not resign his position as deputy governor.

Meanwhile, the APC in the state had on Monday urged the deputy governor to vacate his position honourably.