Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has congratulated her husband, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, on his appointment as the first Nigerian Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The 39-year-old congratulated him when she shared a screenshot from the official UNHCR statement regarding the appointment on Instagram on Tuesday.

“OMG Congratulations to a guy. This is major…,” she wrote.

2Baba’s appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR was announced on Tuesday.





According to a statement released by the refugee agency, he was chosen because of his commitment to his humanitarian work with Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the North East.