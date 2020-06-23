Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has congratulated her husband, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, on his appointment as the first Nigerian Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The 39-year-old congratulated him when she shared a screenshot from the official UNHCR statement regarding the appointment on Instagram on Tuesday.
“OMG Congratulations to a guy. This is major…,” she wrote.
O M G 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾CONGRATULATIONS To “A Guy” 🙌🏾 This Is Major 🙌🏾 @official2baba Has Been Announced As UNHCR Good-Will Ambassador👑 For The Pass 3 Years “A Guy” Has Been A Committed High-Level Supporter Of UNHCR’s #LuQuLuQu Campaign A Pan-Africa Movement For People Of All Walks Of Life Investing In A Better Future For Forcibly Displaced People Across The Continent . In This Role ,He Has Dedicated His Time To Uplift The Narrative Of Refugees And Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) In Africa .🙌🏾 Please Help Me Say A Big Congratulations To This Very “IMPORTANT NIGERIAN” King Innocent Ujah Idibia 👑 @refugees
2Baba’s appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR was announced on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the refugee agency, he was chosen because of his commitment to his humanitarian work with Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the North East.
