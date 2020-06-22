The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 183,020 COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record for new cases was 181,232 on 18 June.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to WHO daily report.

Overall in the pandemic, the WHO reported 8,708,008 cases — 183,020 in the past 24 hours — with 461,715 deaths worldwide, a daily increase of 4,743.





More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.

The virus appears to be spreading across the west and south of the United States

The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied, while the US was next at 36,617.

More than 15,400 came from India.

Experts said rising case counts could reflect increased testing as well as broader infection.

Another tracking agency, worldometers.info put total global cases at over nine million with more than 469,000 deaths.