By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian comedian Gloria Oloruntobi professionally known as Maraji, takes us 10 years back in time as she vibes to MI’s hit single ”Number 1”.

Number 1″ is a track from the album “The Movie (MI 2)”, the second studio album by Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga, which he dropped on November 23, 2010, by Chocolate City label.

Maraji became popular owing to the unique diversity in her comedy skits. She has garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram.





Captioning the video, she wrote:

This was my jam that year 🔥😂