By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj has responded to some social media reactions over his rape allegations by a lady named Seyitan Babatayo, saying he is innocent until proven guilty.

The 40-year-old said this on Monday when he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram on Monday with a caption, “Innocent until proven guilty…., Stop social media trial. #SAY no to rape and human rights violation.

Things took a confusing turn in the case after Seyitan Babatayo, was allegedly arrested and detained for accusing singer, D’banj. Seyitan’s lawyer had told the Premium Times Newspapers that his client was intimated and coerced into withdrawing her accusation while in police custody.





Seyitab’s Twitter account, with username @Seyitannn_ was apparently used to promote D’banj’s song, ‘Stress Free.’

The promotional post appeared along with tweets in which Seyitan appeared to debunk the report of her arrest and intimidation by D’banj and his team.

The incident had sparked outrage on social media with many celebrities reacting to the development.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had

The incident had sparked outrage on social media with D’Banj trending for the last two days.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered a probe into the allegations of rape levelled against D’Banj.

Almost 15,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the United Nations and other organizations to strip Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj of his appointment.

D’banj, who is currently in the waters of a rape accusation, is United Nations Ambassador for Peace.

Other brands in a commercial relationship with D’banj include Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and others not mentioned here.

However, they have all been called to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.

of rape levelled against D’Banj.

Almost 15,000 people have also signed an online petition calling on the United Nations and other organizations to strip D’Banj of his appointment.

Other brands in a commercial relationship with D’banj include Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and others not mentioned here.

However, they have all been called to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.