Nigerian stand-up Comedian, Lawrence Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law is celebrating his new age with gratitude to God and some lovely pictures.

The father of one who turned 37 today, took to his timeline to pen a message to himself, thanking God for another year.

It’s being God in my life.

I just want to say Thank You, Lord for another year.

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw penned a note to celebrate the comic act:

Happy birthday my dearest @seyilaw1

I pray you have greater and happier days ahead.

May God continue to honor you and protect all that concerns you..

Hugs and lots of love…

Thank you for your friendship

Seyi Law who hails from IIaje, a town in Ondo State became prominent after winning the AY Open Mic Comedy Challenge Competition in 2006.

He married his wife Stacey Aletile in 2011 and they have a daughter together named Tiwa.