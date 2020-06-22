By Taiwo Okanlawon

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has responded after being accused of sexually assaulting a Twitter user identified simply as “Danielle”.

According to Danielle who tweeted from an anonymous account on Saturday night (June 20) which was taken down after Bieber publicly commented on the allegation, the incident took place at a hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014.

She said she met Bieber while attending an event in Texas and claimed that she and her friends were invited back to the pop star’s hotel where she was “sexually assaulted without consent.”





She, however, failed to give out the names of her friends.

Justin Bieber who denied the allegation by sharing news articles, social media photos, screenshots of emails, and lodging receipts from the time in question, said he decided to gather facts to counter the allegation out of respect to so many victims who deal with sexual assault issues.

He also disclosed that he did not stay at the Four Seasons (location of the alleged incident) but spent the night of March 9, 2014 at an Airbnb and March 10, 2014, at the Westin.

Bieber further revealed that he attended the show with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

He added that he will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action against his accuser.

He tweeted;

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”