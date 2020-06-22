The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plunged further into crisis as a faction loyal to Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi suspended Igo Aguma.

Aguma is the court appointed caretaker chairman of the party, which suspended Victor Giadom on Sunday and also nominated Worgu Boms, as his successor at the APC National secretariat.

Boms was sworn-in at the APC Abuja today.

But in Port Harcourt, 28 of the 38 statutory members of the party, claimed they have also suspended Aguma.





They announced a new caretaker committee led by Sokonte Davies.

They claimed Aguma was acting against the spirit and letters of the High Court judgement that made him a caretaker chairman.