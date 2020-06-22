The President of Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Obi Casmir has applauded Imo State Gov. Hope Uzodimma for giving a scholarship award to a nine-year-old hawker.

Earlier, the governor sighted a video of the boy singing catholic hymns and promised to sponsor his education.

Casmir lauded Uzodimma, saying that he did well by taking up the responsibility to sponsor Master Joseph Opara aspiring to be a priest.

“I am highly impressed with Gov. Uzodimma of Imo State, he is indeed a good father for identifying with that boy, who was hawking and singing his Catholic songs.





“With the scholarship and adoption, the boy’s ambition has been secured, and I must say that it is worth more than money.

“The video went viral and people watched it, but Gov. Uzodimma saw it and was moved by the boy’s melodious voice which made him go this extra mile,” he said.

Casmir prayed to God to bless Uzodimma and grant him the enablement to do more.

He said that the scholarship would be a big relief to Opara’s parents.