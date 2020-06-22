Victor Giadom is dead and buried in the All Progressives Congress, as the party Monday swore in Worgu Boms, as his replacement.

Boms, a former attorney-general of Rivers state, was nominated on Sunday as a replacement to Giadom.

The APC Rivers chapter last week got a court order to restrain Giadom from parading himself as the party’s deputy national secretary.

The court order was based on Giadom’s resignation of his position in 2018.





The APC NWC similarly accepted Giadom’s resignation and declared his position vacant.

On Sunday, the party in Rivers suspended Giadom, the same treatment a faction of APC Edo had meted out to suspended national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Giadom, however, is still fighting, despite the torrents of missiles from various directions.

His lawyer, Wole Afolabi issued a statement today to declare Giadom’s suspension as contemptuous of the ruling of Justice Bature of the FCT Federal High Court on 10 March.

To Afolabi, the consequential ruling of the court, remains valid, after the Appeal Court ruling that upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension by the lower court on 4 March.

To further lay claim to APC chairmanship, Giadom notified INEC, that he is the acting chairman of the APC, as declared by Justice Bature.

He also asked INEC to disregard the APC governorship primary in Edo state, which he had singularly cancelled.

It remains to be seen, whether he could have acted alone to invalidate the primary, without the support of the 20-man NWC members.