By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ace Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji shared new sultry photos for her fans.

The 41-year-old actress who hails from Mbaise, Imo state, was the first actress to win the Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005.

In 2011, Genevieve was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.





Another outstanding feat she crossed was her directorial debut movie, ”Lionheart”, which is is the first Netflix Original from Nigeria. Lionheart was also the first Nigerian submission for the Oscars. It was, however, disqualified for having most of its dialogues in the English language.

Check out more of her photos below