Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle, got people talking as he shared a lovely picture of his family with his 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

In the picture, the handsome actor posed with his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo and children, Morakinyo and Aliyah.

He titled the post: Glorified

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu and Nigeria artiste Skiibi were among the top celebrities who reacted to the post.





OAP Dotun, Comedian Real Warri Pikin, and many others also reacted to the post.

Ninalowo is a native of Ikorodu in Lagos State. He spent the first 15 years of his life in Nigeria and relocated to Chicago for another 15 years.

He studied Accounting at Devry University and Marketing at Keller Graduate School of Management, both in America.

He first worked as an accountant in a bank in the United States of America then upon relocating back to Nigeria he worked with Guaranty Trust Bank.

Ninalowo’s first attempt into the Nigerian movie industry was as a movie producer.

He produced his first movie titled Rebirth’ in 2010.