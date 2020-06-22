Abuja based guitarist and singing sensation Eferoghene Florence Tamunodein aka Efe Oraka comes through with the official music video for her 2018 single, “Nigerian Dream“, off her debut EP, “Magic“.

On this track, she sings, “Oh but the kids are messed up… so messed up/Let’s just pretend that they’re not stressed/‘Cause “Nigerians don’t get depressed”.

Oraka comes is a fast rising Nigerian pop star currently making waves in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Watch out for her.



