Nigeria reached a new grim milestone in COVID-19 cases Sunday night with the national total now 20,214.

The new caseload was reached after the NCDC announced 436 new cases, with 12 deaths.

Lagos continued to dominate the daily chart with 169 cases.

The figure is much lower than the 230 registered on Saturday and the 260 on Friday.





However, the state remains the most affected nationally with 8,576 cases.

Oyo recorded the second biggest cases with 52.

Plateau has 32, Imo 29 and Kaduna 28.

Rivers, which announced a lockdown of Bonny and Onne on Sunday, posted just eight cases.

From the figures announced, the virus appears to be on recession in Kano.

Nigeria’s most populous state after Lagos posted six cases, consistent with its recent trend.

Kano, nevertheless still has the country’s third highest caseload, next to Abuja FCT.

Here is the breakdown of cases for 21 June:

Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

20,244 confirmed

6,879 discharged

518 deaths