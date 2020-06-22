The Nigeria Football Federation has debunked reports that a vast majority of club owners in the Nigeria Professional Football League had voted to end the 2019-2020 season.

Some reports had stated that the season will be canceled and the Points Per Game (PPG) principle would be adopted to determine Nigeria’s flagbearers in next year’s continental club competitions.

However, the NFF issued a disclaimer on Monday night via a statement by its General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

According to the statement, the NFF is still on wide consultation to determine the format and pattern to foreclosing the 2019/2020 Football Season.





The statement, however, urged everyone to wait until the conclusion of the ongoing consultations.