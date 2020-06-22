Michael Adeshina

Osagie Ize-Iyamu emerged the winner of the direct governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress held today, 22nd of June 2020, in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu won by a large margin, scoring 27,838 votes.

His closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu, a former deputy governor scored 3,776 votes.





Ize-Iyamu will now await the result of the PDP primary on 25 June, to know his main rival in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

However, here are a few things you should know about Ize-Iyamu:

1. Osagie Ize-Iyamu was born in Benin City on the 21st day of June 1962. His father, Chief Robert Osayande Ize-Iyamu was a revered high chief of the Oba of Benin, ranking second in command until his demise as the Esogban of Benin.

His mother was a trained teacher who later distinguished herself as a very successful trader.

2. Ize-Iyamu had most of his education in Benin.

He attended St. Joseph Primary School and Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School in Benin City.

He had his Secondary education at Edo College the premier secondary school in Edo State and passed out with grade I in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

He attended the University of Benin where he graduated with an LLB (Hons) and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos where he bagged the Bachelor of Law.

3. Ize-Iyamu is married to Mrs. Idia Ize-Iyamu, a Consultant Orthodontist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and a Professor at the University of Benin.

Their union is blessed with four children.

4. Ize-Iyamu served as Chief of Staff to the Edo State government from 1999–2003. He also served as Secretary to Edo State Government from 2003 – 2007.

5. He is a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. His Parish is the Upper Room Parish in GRA, Benin City.

6. Osagie Ize-Iyamu resigned from the PDP for the APC in December of 2019, after Obaseki fell out with the chairman of All Progressives Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

7. He contested for governorship under the platform of PDP in 2016. He was defeated by Obaseki with the support of the now-suspended APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

8. Ize-Iyamu became the flagbearer of the APC for the 2020 governorship election in Edo on the 22nd of June 2020 with the help of Adams Oshiomhole and will now battle Obaseki again, if the current governor emerges the PDP flagbearer on Thursday, June 25.

9. Ize-Iyamu is currently being prosecuted over money laundering in the tune of N700 million.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside Lucky Imasuen, former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, PDP Chairman in Edo State; Tony Aziegbemi and Efe Erimuogha.