By Taiwo Okanlawon

Upcoming Afro-pop artiste, Jimoh Idris Olakunle popularly known as Jimson has unleashed another amazing track titled Pek’kus.

Jimson who hails from Oyo State but based in Niger State dropped Pek’kus, a love tune as a follow up to his 2019 mash-up single “Ability“.

Pek’kus produced by Sydney On The Beat is referring to an adorable being, a Lover, or a Friend.





Jimson is loaded with songs is set to storm the music industry with mad sound. He promises to drop EP soon.

Download Pek’kus HERE