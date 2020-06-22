By Jennifer Okundia

Movie star, philanthropist and business woman Tonto Dikeh, shares on her latest vlog, a home made recipe on how to make scented candles on her YouTube channel.

On this episode of DIY With King Tonto, the mother of one takes us through the creative process of using essential oils, beeswax and wick to get the procedure done.

In a statement Dikeh said:





DIY CANDLE

Candles can be sweet smelling, relaxing or just beautiful as décor.

Join your favorite KING TONTO as I show you my way of making beautifully scented candles that will help you relax and have your space smelling nice.

Tonto Dikeh hails from Port Harcourt, On 27 August 2000, the 35 year old set up her foundation; The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.