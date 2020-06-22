Ige Adekunle

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, said two persons died while 11 others sustained injuries in multiple accidents on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi said four vehicles were involved in the accident that happened at about 9.50 a.m. at Isara Bridge axis of the expressway.

Akinbiyi said that 23 persons were involved in the multiple accidents that led to the death of two, while 11 others sustained injuries.





He said that an eyewitness told the rescue personnel that the accident occurred after a Man Diesel truck heading to Ibadan from Lagos, drove recklessly.

The official said that the eyewitness claimed that the Man Diesel was wrongfully trying to overtake two other Man Diesel vehicles and a commercial bus coming from Niger State to Lagos.

“Corpse of the victims, which happened to be in the commercial bus, have been deposited at the FOS mortuary, Ipara Remo, Ogun, while the survivors are also receiving treatment at Victory Hospital, Ogere Remo and Idera Hospital, Ogun,” he said.

Akinbiyi said the vehicles had been towed to Police Station, Remo, Ogun, to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.

He said that the TRACE Corps condoled with the family of the deceased, urging drivers of articulated vehicles to be safety conscious, especially at diversion zones.

The PRO advised drivers to be cautious in the rainy season, to avoid unnecessary crashes.