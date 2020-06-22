By Jennifer Okundia

Kulture Kiari Cephus, Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, who is about to be 2 on July 10, 2020, walked into the photo of her parents and struck a quick pose.

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, shared the details of what happened with her daughter on social media.

‘Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture ? And she know she did it on purpose 😒😒🙄’ the 27 year old stated in her photo caption.





The ‘Bodak yellow’ singer was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City. Offset and Cardi B got married in a private wedding and announced they were a couple in 2017.

She became popular after several of her posts and videos became popular on Vine and Instagram.