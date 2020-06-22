By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw took to Instagram to write an inspiring note to her 2 million plus fans, urging them to live their lives to the fullest as life goes away quickly.

The impact of the COVID 19 pandemic worldwide has been gross and the death rate has been so sad too as a lot of young people have passed, including the recent death of event decorator Ibidunni Ighodalo.

48 year old Henshaw prayed that God’s grace will be sufficient to sustain us all through these times. Read her post below:





#MondayMotivation

Our life story will not be written with a pen but by our actions….

Live life every blessed day…

Time goes by so quickly…

May God’s grace be more than sufficient for us through our daily living…

Lots of love and e-hugs all round.🤗💙💕

Kate Henshaw in 2008 won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.