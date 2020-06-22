President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed-door meeting with Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to reports, the meeting is believed to be connected with the recent crisis rocking the political party.

Those at the meeting are the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Earlier, President Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan met on Sunday over the same issue. Lawan hinted that the president would lead a push for the settlement of the crisis within the next few days.





Details shortly…