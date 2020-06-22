Front runner in the Edo APC governorship primary, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has voted at his Ugboko ward 5, Orhionmwon local government area.

Wearing a lemon dress and a face mask, Ize-Iyamu washed his hands and applied hand sanitiser before he was accredited by the Electoral officer with his party card.

After his name was confirmed on the APC membership register for the ward, he got a ballot paper to vote.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee has acknowledged that voting has been concluded in some wards and few Local Governments in the state with final results expected to be announced at the State collation centre.





Senator Dr Ajibola Basiru Secretary, Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee urged people to ignore results being declared in the social media.

“It has been drawn to our attention that some results are flying about on social media.

“We will like to inform the general public not to take any of those results seriously as only authenticated results by the Electoral Committee at the end of the exercise will suffice”.

He added: “So far the exercise has been peaceful and COVID-19 regulations compliant”.