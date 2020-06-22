Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to “set aside his anger” and return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ize-Iyamu made the appeal on Monday in Benin City, Edo State after he emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC for the September 19, 2020 poll in the state.

He said Obaseki made a mistake leaving the party and he could still correct it.

He argued that it is normal to have a disagreement in “every family” and that it would be bad for Obaseki to leave the APC due to that.





“I will like to appeal to him to return to the party.

“In every family, you have disagreements; let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out.”

Ize-Iyamu who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016 said he made “that mistake before and I have come to realize it was a grievous error and I would not want him as an elder brother to make the same mistake.”

Ize-Iyamu assured that he would work with him (Obaseki) for the betterment of Edo State if he returns.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu explained that in the “APC, he (Obaseki) is recognized as a leader but in the new party you are going to, it will be difficult for them to accept you as a leader.

“It would be nice for him to come back and we are ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people.”