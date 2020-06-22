By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has again debunked the rumour about his death.

The 60-year-old confirmed that he is still alive and advised his fans to disregard the rumour in a video he shared on Instagram on Monday.

“I am alive do not listen to them, they are poisonous press vipers, and they are not the children of God… God is in charge of my life and not them…,” he said.





The Face of a Murderer shared a similar video on Facebook on June 6 after it was rumoured that he had died after being sick for some time.

His disclaimer became necessary as multiple reports stated the actor died on Thursday due to short illness.

Dubbed as Nollywood’s ‘baddest boy’, Hanks Anuku is famous for his roles as the chief gangster of Nollywood.

He is famous for effortlessly playing the role of the bully, criminal, wicked American returnee, who is the ferocious hitman in movies. Where the bad guy role becomes imminent, Hanks is your go-to choice because he skillfully played the most terrible villain roles.

Born in Ibadan on the 27th of August 1960, he completed his primary school education in Ibadan after which he proceeded to Loyola College, Ibadan for his secondary school education. He graduated from Auchi Polytechnic in 1981 with a degree in Mass Communication.