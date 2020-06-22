Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has adopted a Mbaise-born nine-year-old boy, Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara on Father’s Day.

Master Opara made waves on the internet after someone shared a video of him singing catholic hymn songs.

This video got to the governor and he promised to personally sponsor the young chap from primary to the Catholic priesthood.

On the Governor’s directive, Declan Emelumba, the Infomation and Strategy Commissioner went to the Opara family home at Nekede Mechanic Village in Owerri to inform them.





“His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma, was so excited after listening to the video of Master Opara that he directed me to locate you and inform you that from today (yesterday), Joseph is now his child and that since he wants to become a Catholic priest, he (governor) will take up the responsibility of training him from his present primary four class until he is ordained a priest,” Emelumba told the family. Joseph’s father, Berneth Opara, said he was grateful to the governor for his magnanimity.

“Please, thank our performing governor, ONWA Oyoko for me. God has used him to bless my family,” Mr Opara said.

Joseph also expressed gratitude to the governor