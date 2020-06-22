The immediate past Speaker of the Edo Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adjoto said that he decided after deeply consulting with his conscience, family, friends and his teeming supporters.

He added that his resignation was also in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC constitution.

Meanwhile, Adjoto noted that he felt nostalgic and has mixed feelings as he left the party he had contributed to building for more than a decade.





However, he noted that the necessity of his decision to resign was firmly hinged on the interest of his supporters and Edo people in general, saying “my resignation takes immediate effect”.