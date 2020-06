Nigerian singer-songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML, is out with the official music video for his new record, “New York City Girl.”

“New York City Girl” was produced by Type A and the video was directed by ace video director, Clarance Peters.

The ‘King’ crooner is signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation and his debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps was released in 2019.