The Edo governorship primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday witnessed a large turnout across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the exercise reported that the exercise went peacefully.

APC has three aspirants standing for the election; Former deputy governor, Dr Pius Odubu; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and Mr Osazee Obaze.

The exercise commenced as early as 8 a.m with accreditation of card carrying party members.

APC’s card carrying members maintained the prescribed physical distancing of maximum 15 members, wearing face masks across the 192 wards of the 18 LGAs.

Some of the wards monitored are ward 3 in Egor LGA, Auchi ward 1 to 4 in Etsako West LGA, ward 7 in Etsako East LGA, Ohuan, Uhi and Isi North in Uhunmwonde LGA, Ward 3 in Egor LGA and Ward 9 in Oredo LGA.

INEC officials were also there to monitor the process with security personnel who stood guard from a distance.

Meanwhile, the collation of results is still ongoing.