By Jennifer Okundia

Beauty and lifestyle YouTuber Dimma Umeh comes through with a new video where she discloses some of her favorite musical artistes.

Umeh’s playlist includes Omah Lay’s Bad Influence, Simi’s Duduke, Adekunle Gold’s Something Different, Joeboy’s Scatter, Reekado Banks ‘Rora’ and a host of others.

Dimma is a Lagos bases content creator, popular for her makeup tutorials and interesting lifestyle visual. Watch her video below.