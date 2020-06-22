Madam Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu, mother of former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has died.

Madam Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21.

She was aged 78. She was born on April 18, 1942.

The cause of death was cancer.





A native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.