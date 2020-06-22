The COVID-19 pandemic is not giving Nigeria any respite yet as confirmed cases jumped from 436 to 675 in 24 hours.

Nine states and the FCT of Abuja, accounted for the bulk of the new cases, taking Nigeria’s caseload to 20,919.

However, there were only seven deaths across the country.

The death toll rose from 518 to 525.





Lagos, as usual record the largest confirmed cases of 288, much higher than the 164 on Sunday.

The total number of cases registered so far in Lagos is now 8,864.

Oyo, which wants to reopen its schools, followed with 76 cases. On Sunday, it recorded 52.

It has a caseload of 988 cases.

It is now clear why Rivers locked down Bonny and Onne today, as the virus flare up reflected in the number of new infections.

The oil-rich state registered 56 new cases, to have a cumulative total of 930 cases.

It remains 5th on the national grim chart, next to Oyo.

Edo that is 6th on the chart posted just 13 new cases.

Here is the breakdown of cases for 22 June

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

20,919 confirmed

7,109 discharged

525 deaths